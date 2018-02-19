× The Chicago Way w/John Kass (02/19/18): Ted Dabrowski wants to change the conversation about Illinois’ public pension system and Kasso reflects on the death of Cmdr. Paul Bauer

The Chicago Way w/John Kass, Ep. 93(02/19/18): This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by Ted Dabrowski of Wirepoints.com to talk about his research service’s investigation into the root cause of Illinois’ fiscal problems, specifically why the term “unfunded pension” is a misnomer and what steps could be taken to fix the problem. Plus, Kasso and Carlin talk about the reaction to last week’s senseless shooting in Parkland and the tragic death of Chicago Police Cmdr. Paul Bauer.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3468947/3468947_2018-02-19-142547.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D4194.mp3

Follow @John_Kass Follow @ilpoliski Follow @JPCarlin

Download this episode here by using ‘Save As’here>