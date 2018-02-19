× Sports Central, 02.19.18: White Sox Pre/Postgame Show Team

Adam Hoge, Mark Carman and Andy Masur will work together in hosting the pregame and postgame shows for the Chicago White Sox this season. The guys talk baseball to start the show and share their thoughts on how the season might go for the Sox. Later on, Adam and Mark talk about the NBA All Star game and look ahead to the rest of the season for the Bulls and the rest of the league.

