Monday Morning Movie Reviews: Black Panther, The 15:17 to Paris, Oscar Nominated Shorts

Nick Digilio, Erik Childress, and Collin Souter review the movies that came out over the last two weeks including Black Panther, The 15:17 to Paris, the Oscar Nominated Shorts, Fifty Shades Freed and Early Man.

Plus a preview of the 1988 Voices and Visions podcast and analysis of the box office!

