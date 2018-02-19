× Gun control laws in the wake of Parkland, Michigan State University president resignation, non-disclosure agreements, Inside Out & more

Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence Legal Director Laura Cutilletta discuss es gun control after the tragic shooting in Florida.

George Mason University Professor Emeritus James Finkelstein discusses Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon’s resignation over the Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal.

DePaul University College of Law Associate Professor Wendy Netter Epstein discusses issues with using non-disclosure agreements in sexual harassment cases.

Inside Out columnists Christina Martini and David Susler discuss their latest column in Chicago Lawyer Magazine, “Why Is Stress Management Important?”.