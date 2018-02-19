× Gubernatorial Candidate Daniel Biss: “Do we want to have an election or do we want to have an auction?”

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by Democratic candidate for Illinois governor Daniel Biss. Biss represents the 9th District in the Illinois State Senate, which includes Evanston, Skokie, and Wilmette. In this interview, Biss discusses his views the NRA and gun control in the U.S., Mike Madigan, why he’s running for the Democratic nomination for governor, the state’s pension system, and much more.

