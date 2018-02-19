× Barrel to Bottle, Ep. 21|World renowned wine maker Paul Hobbs reflects on his career traveling the world’s vineyards in search of great wine

This week on ‘Barrel2Bottle’ with Binny’s Beverage Depot, hosts Kristin Ellis and Jeff Carlin share Kristin’s one-on-one conversation with acclaimed winemaker Paul Hobbs. Paul shares stories about his work on Opus One, globetrotting around the world learning about wine, his time in Argentina and Chile helping to bring the South American wine industry into the modern era, and why he prefers Sonoma County’s laidback culture over Napa’s commercial scene. Plus, one lucky listener ‘keeps on trocken’ their way to a $20 Binny’s gift card by asking about not-so-sweet Reislings.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3468609/3468609_2018-02-18-170709.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D6690.mp3

