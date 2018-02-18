× White Sox Weekly (2/17/18): Darrin Jackson and Don Cooper

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz bring you the inaugural edition of White Sox Weekly on the new home of White Sox baseball, 720 WGN. The guys explain their Sox credibility to skeptical fans and discuss MLB’s ongoing free agent freeze. Analyst Darrin Jackson joins the show and talks Yoan Moncada’s approach and the prospect of a Tim Anderson bounce-back heading into 2018; pitching coach Don Cooper breaks down Lucas Giolito’s work ethic, and more.