WGN Radio Theatre #258: Dragnet, The Great Gildersleeve and Murder At Midnight

Posted 2:03 AM, February 18, 2018, by , Updated at 02:07AM, February 18, 2018

(L-R) Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on February 17, 2018. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Dragnet: The Big Job.” Guest Starring: Jack Webb; (04-27-50). Next “The Great Gildersleeve: First Cold Snap.” Guest Starring: Harold (Hal) Peary; (10-11-42). For our final episode of the night we have: “Murder at Midnight: Death Across The Board.” (08-15-47)

