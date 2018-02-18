× WGN Radio Theatre #258: Dragnet, The Great Gildersleeve and Murder At Midnight

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on February 17, 2018. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Dragnet: The Big Job.” Guest Starring: Jack Webb; (04-27-50). Next “The Great Gildersleeve: First Cold Snap.” Guest Starring: Harold (Hal) Peary; (10-11-42). For our final episode of the night we have: “Murder at Midnight: Death Across The Board.” (08-15-47)

