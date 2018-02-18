× This is History: Republican Party Formed in 1854, Chicago’s ‘Tootsie Roll’ Debuts, M*A*S*H’s Final Episode Airs, Chicago White Sox Owner Bill Veeck Posthumously Elected to Baseball Hall of Fame in 1991

Dave Plier and Dave Schawn talk about the launch of the Republican Party in 1854, the Tootsie Roll is crated in Chicago, ‘Your Show of Shows’ with Sid Caesar, Carl Reiner, Imogene Coca and Mel Brooks premieres, the last broadcast episode of M*A*S*H, Michael Jordan scores 58 points in one Bulls game, Bill Veeck is elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame.