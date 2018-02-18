× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 2/18/18

This week on the Sunday Spin:

Elliot Richardson, founder and CEO of the Small Business Advocacy Council, talks with Rick about his organization’s agenda for small businesses in Springfield.

Illinois Senate Republican leader Bill Brady of Bloomington is in-studio to discuss the governor’s budget address and Republican politics in Illinois during this mid-term election year.

Finally, Rick chats with Brian Mackey, state government and politics reporter for NPR Illinois. Mackey gives another look at the budget address, sexual harassment allegations against Michael Madigan and much more.