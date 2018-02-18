× The Beat Full Show (2/17/18): MJ celebrates ‘Double Nickels’

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz bring you the week in sports on The Beat: We crack the seal on the South Side era at WGN Radio with the inaugural edition of White Sox Weekly featuring Darrin Jackson and Don Cooper; callers share their favorite Michael Jordan moments- on and off the court- as we celebrate the GOAT’s 55th birthday; a male cheerleader getting the boot from an NCAA basketball game sparks a discussion on the pros and cons of the gig; longtime Bulls scribe Sam Smith checks in from the NBA All-Star Weekend with his Jordan memories, and more.