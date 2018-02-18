Former U.S. Presidents, from left, Barack Obama, George Bush and Bill Clinton greet spectators on the first tee before the first round of the Presidents Cup at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J., Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Presidential Historian Doris Kearns Goodwin: The Evolution of Power and the Presidency
Former U.S. Presidents, from left, Barack Obama, George Bush and Bill Clinton greet spectators on the first tee before the first round of the Presidents Cup at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J., Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Presidential historian and Pulitzer Prize winning best selling author, Doris Kearns Goodwin, discusses the history of the American Presidency, her list of the most impactful US Presidents, as well as captivating stories about the Roosevelts, the Johnsons and the Kennedys.