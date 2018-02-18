× OTL #592: The future of IL’s finances, Music, coffee, and community at Friendly Tap, The Secret History of Smilin’ Bobby

Mike Stephen sifts through the economic realities and possible long road to Illinois’ fiscal solvency with co-director of the Fiscal Futures project David Merriman, visits the Friendly Tap for the second stop on the OTL Winter Tavern Tour, and drops in on Plastic Crimewave (aka Steve Krakow) to learn about the Secret History of Chicago Blues musician Smilin’ Bobby. This week’s local music comes from The Chase Aways.

