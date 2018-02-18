× Karen Conti |Full Show 2/18/2018

Tonight on the Karen Conti Show guests include:

Dr. William Katz, Professor of Linguistics at the University of Texas at Dallas, as he provides information on foreign accent syndrome, autism, and alzheimer’s disease; and Josh Tepfer, Attorney with the Exoneration Project and the Law Firm of the Loevy and Loevy, to discuss the Marquette Park 4 Case.

As always, Karen provides updates on the latest legal news and answers legal questions from listeners.

You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. The Karen Conti Show airs Sundays from 7pm-9pm.