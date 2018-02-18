Chicago police officers pass a memorial portrait of Cmdr. Paul Bauer for a candlelight vigil for Bauer outside the Near North District headquarters Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, in Chicago. The 53-year-old Bauer, who had been with the department 31 years, was fatally shot as he went to assist other officers who were pursuing the suspect, Shomari Legghette, in downtown Chicago on Tuesday. Legghette is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting of Bauer. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
In His Own Words: CPD Commander Paul Bauer Advocated for Stiffer Sentencing
Dave shares a conversation from last November, published in the North Loop News with CPD Commander Paul Bauer about his frustration with the court system and the need for stiffer sentencing to keep violent criminals off the streets.