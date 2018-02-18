× How to manage student loan debt

How can you manage the monumental student loan debt many Americans face today? Tanya Nichols, the CEO of Student Loan Debt Relief Consultants (SLDRC), joins Brian Noonan in-studio to discuss and to answer questions from listeners.

Tanya Nichols is a former contracted employee of the U.S. Department of Education and a 20-year veteran in the financial field. She is highly knowledgeable in collections, her area of expertise, and has helped thousands of individuals get their loans out of a defaulted status and back into good standing with their lender.

Nichols is also the author of the book series “Managing Student Loan Debt with Nickels and Dimes,” all available online. All books are fewer than 50 pages and focus on delivering information efficiently and effectively. Find Book 1, Book 2, and Book 3 on Amazon in paperback or electronic formats, or visit her web site, SLDRC.info, for more information.

Book 1 focuses on the new student and all things pertaining to entering or re-entering college, including the process of applying for student loans, picking a major, accreditation, types of financial aid available, and more.

Book 2 focuses on the student presently enrolled in college and talks about all things pertaining to graduation and preparing for repayment of your loan, how to create a budget, knowing your interest rates and managing your monthly payments, deferments and forbearance options, and more.

Book 3 focuses on the individual who is no longer in school and has fallen behind on payments, delinquency vs. default status, garnishments and offsets, getting back on track, and more.