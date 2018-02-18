PHOTO: SBAC Co-Founder Elliot Richardson along with Rick Pearson. (WGN Radio) × Elliot Richardson, founder and CEO of the Small Business Advocacy Council PHOTO: SBAC Co-Founder Elliot Richardson along with Rick Pearson. (WGN Radio) Elliot Richardson, founder and CEO of the Small Business Advocacy Council, talks with Rick about his organization’s agenda for small businesses in Springfield. http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3468589/3468589_2018-02-18-160329.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%6010.mp3