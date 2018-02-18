× Chicago Classic Commercials Hall of Fame: ‘Linn Burton For Certain’, ‘That Old Car Might Be Worth Money’, ‘Hudson 3-2700’, ‘Where You Always Save More Money’

Dave, listeners, and the late night crew talk about the classic spots that could be showcased in a ‘Local Chicago TV Commercials Hall of Fame’ from the 60’s through today, including ‘Linn Burton for Certain’, Harry Schmerler ‘ Your Singing Ford Dealer,’ Boushelle, The Empire Carpet Man, long gone retailers Zayre, Wiebolt’s, Venture and the only commercial still playing today, Victory Auto Wreckers. What’s your favorite local Chicago commercial of all time?