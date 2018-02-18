× Brian Noonan Show 2/18/18: Student loans, acting in Chicago (with “The Chi”), and how to talk about guns

Author Tanya Nichols talks about how to manage student debt, Mickey O’Sullivan from “The Chi” discusses the acting business in Chicago, and after the guests have left the studio, Brian asks: how do we talk about guns?

To kick off the show, Brian gives a light-hearted update on his adventures in New Orleans during Mardi Gras. Hear how many times he “found the baby” and what kind of debauchery followed him throughout his trip.

Then, on another new edition of “regular guy theatre reviews,” Brian and Cody review Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Love Never Dies,” the sequel to his hit musical “The Phantom of the Opera,” which they both saw at the Cadillac Palace Theater. Hear them review about a musical that was very “Andrew Lloyd Webber” and why fans of the composer’s works won’t want to miss this.

Tanya Nichols, the CEO of Student Loan Debt Relief Consultants (SLDRC), joins Brian in-studio to discuss and to answer questions from listeners. Nichols also wrote the book series “Managing Student Loan Debt with Nickels and Dimes,” all available online. Each book in the series is fewer than 50 pages long, and you can find Book 1, Book 2, and Book 3 on Amazon in paperback or electronic formats.

Mickey O’Sullivan, who plays Chef Dan on the SHOWTIME Original Series “The Chi,” then joins Brian in-studio to discuss his acting career and what it’s like being a full-time actor in Chicago.

To wrap up the show, Brian turns his attention to active shooter drills, which he has participated in as a substitute teacher, in the wake of last week’s Florida school shooting. He asks listeners how they plan to talk to their kids about events like the shooting, but the conversation quickly devolves into a debate about gun control, at which point Producer Cody Gough steps in with some harsh words for people who think they know all the answers.