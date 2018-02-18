This evening, Rick shared some beautiful Irish music featuring the amazing violinist Liz Carroll, who also joined him for a chat about her established career and her upcoming concert at the Beverly Arts Center. Then, Rick talked about his upcoming luncheon with the amazing David Mamet, and he played some dialogue from much-loved Mamet written film “Glengarry Glenn Ross.” Then author Michael Ferro called in to talk about his novel, “Title 13.” Finally, artist Norman Baugher joined Rick in the studio to talk about his art exhibit at the Old Town Art Center.
After Hours with Rick Kogan: Liz Carroll, Michael Ferro & Norman Baugher
