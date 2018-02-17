× Top medical journal releases report on ‘sonic attack’ : Medical sociologist says findings are false

This week, the Journal of the American Medical Association released an article discussing preliminary findings of the patients involved in the ‘sonic attack’ at the US Embassy in Cuba. Medical sociologist Robert Bartholomew tells Matt Bubala why this information is wrong. Initial symptoms of the patients included dizziness, nausea and difficulty sleeping where there was a “widespread believe that an acoustic instrument was used,” but there is no confirmed reports that these patients had “exposure to an un-known energy source,” Bartholomew says. He classifies this as mass psychogenic illness or mass hysteria. Tune in to full podcast to find out more.