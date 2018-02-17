× The Political Round Table, The Importance of Sleep with Rob Dybcio, “Binge and Uncork”, “What’s That From?!” and Music from ‘Honey and The 45’s’! | Full Show (Feb 16th)

Tonight on Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez! (Feb 16th) Elliott Serrano rides side car as we welcome Rob Dybcio from Sleepstudyspecialists.com! Listen in as Rob discusses the importance of maintaining proper sleep as well as the dangers of sleep apnea. For more information visit here. Then, we call up our wine expert, Susan Danenberger of Danenberger Family Vineyards for another episode of “Binge and Uncork”. We also bring on the stellar Chicago group, Honey and the 45’s! Kristina Cottone, Jon Gould and Voch on drums delight listeners with a couple songs. See them live at the House of Blues on March 9th! And it’s Friday, so that means we welcome our Political Round Table (with special guest, Stephanie Kifowit) to take a look at the recent news revolving around the political-sphere.

Listen to the full podcast right here:

