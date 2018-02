× The new-look Millennium Falcon, the end of ‘Star Wars Rebels’, and more

New SOLO merch revealed this week and we review the action figures, explore the new-look Millennium Falcon and more. We prepare for the final return of STAR WARS REBELS as the series winds down starting next week. Our review of “The Secret History of Star Wars” audiobook continues and we take a look back at Genndy Tartakovski’s CLONE WARS micro series.