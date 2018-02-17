× Matt Bubala Full Show 2-17-18: Trump and Winter Olympics news, gun control debate and mass hysteria

On this episode of the Matt Bubala Show, President Trump makes headlines about a Playboy sex scandal. Later on, Andrew Wittenberg joins the conversation to talk about the latest updates on South Korea. KrisAnne Hall, author and Constitutional educator spark a debate with Matt, listeners and Roger Badesch. What are your thoughts on gun control laws? At 4am, Robert Bartholomew joins to give an update on the mysterious sonic attacks in Havana, Cuba. Tune in to WGN Radio for all your latest headlines.