× Live from PyeongChang: “The entire Olympic program has gone through a real learning curve”

Andrew Wittenberg isn’t new to covering major sporting events. He has been in PyeongChang, South Korea covering the Winter Olympics since the opening ceremonies. Tune in as he gives updates on athletes like Nathan Chen, who just finished an individual free skate. “He came through and broke record for quad jumps,” Wittenberg says. His first event didn’t go well, but Wittenberg believes it was overall pressure as a young athlete. “The entire Olympic program has gone through a real learning curve,” he says. Wittenberg says this results from the Winter Olympics having more progressive sports to encourage better ways of modernizing the games to improve ratings. He also chatted with USA figure skater Scott Hamilton. Women’s ice-skating will be next week.

Matt Bubala and Wittenberg talks the possible cyber attack concern, the cancelled drone show and the overall view on Russian athletes participating in the games. For more updates, follow Andrew on his social media page.