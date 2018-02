× Honey and The 45’s Live in the WGN Radio Studio!

Tonight on Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez we welcome the stellar Chicago group, Honey and the 45’s! Kristina Cottone, Jon Gould and Voch on drums delight listeners with a couple songs. See them live at the House of Blues on March 9th!

Listen to the full podcast right here:

