× Wintrust Business Lunch 2/16/18: Love Scams, Shark Tank’s Daymond John, & Ending Pot Testing

The BBB has measured how much we have lost in heartache. Andrea Hanis joined Steve to talk about the 82,000 people who have possible been scammed through online dating. Shark Tank’s Daymond John shared the details on his new book, Rise and Grind, Dr. Phil Fijal looked at the event that attracting 30,000 dentists to Chicago, and John Challenger provided the perspective about what it might be like if companies didn’t test for marijuana.