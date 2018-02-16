× TV Show Patrol’s Curt Wagner: Netflix is winning all around

Bill and Wendy are joined by Curt Wagner of TVShowPatrol.com! They discuss the future of Jeffrey Tambor since he has officially exited ‘Transparent.’ They also talk about the very wealthy Ryan Murphy. Murphy has just announced that he is leaving his longtime home at 21st Century Fox for Netflix.

