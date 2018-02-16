× The Opening Bell 2/16/18: Answers Behind the 200 Southwest Flight Cancellations

One word: inflation. It’s something that Steve and Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Manager) have been checking in on since late last year and now its finally happening. He also recapped the correction last week and noted that it was a great opportunity to “upgrade” the portfolio. Brian Sumers (Business Airline Reporter at Skift.com) then checked in with Steve and during his weekly conversation and provided perspective on the 200 flights Southwest canceled due to lack of de-icing fluid.