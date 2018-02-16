× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 02.16.18: Florida memorial services begin and gun control dialogue doesn’t, Olympics highlights, Bright Side of Life

WGN Radio and ABC News Anchor Ryan Burrow joins John to describe the scene at the first memorial services for those killed in the shooting in Parkland, Florida. And, John wants to share his efforts to understand why Republican lawmakers might still be avoiding a gun control conversation. Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi weighs in with his knowledge. Then, John wants to know your Olympics high and low points. Finally, John asks you for your Bright Side of Life.