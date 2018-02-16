The Download’s Olympics correspondent Mollie Green: “Honestly, Adam Rippon has done so much more than winning a medal would even do”

GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 17: Adam Rippon of the United States competes during the Men's Single Free Program on day eight of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 17, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Mollie Green, The Download’s Olympics correspondent, joins Justin to break down all of the highlights from tonight’s winter games. Mollie talks about Nathan’s Chen skating comeback after a couple of disappointing early programs, how fan favorite Adam Rippon performed, how Lindsey Vonn did in her Olympic return and the overall performance of the U.S. team thus far.

