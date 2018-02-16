× The Download’s Olympics correspondent Mollie Green: “Honestly, Adam Rippon has done so much more than winning a medal would even do”

Mollie Green, The Download’s Olympics correspondent, joins Justin to break down all of the highlights from tonight’s winter games. Mollie talks about Nathan’s Chen skating comeback after a couple of disappointing early programs, how fan favorite Adam Rippon performed, how Lindsey Vonn did in her Olympic return and the overall performance of the U.S. team thus far.

