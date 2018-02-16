× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 2-16-18

We have a terrific show to end the week! On tonight’s episode of The Download, Justin chats about the business of buttons with Busy Beaver Button Co. President and Owner Christen Carter, Pro Publica’s Mick Dumke and Chicago Magazine’s Carol Felsenthal break down the busy week in news, the amazing indie rock duo First Aid Kit discuss their career and recently released album, “Ruins,” we play another fun game of “Never Have I Ever” and our Olympics correspondent Mollie Green ends the show by giving us the highlights of tonight’s winter games!

