× The Download Presents The Week That Was: “Russia and Parkland, and Madigan, oh my!”

Pro Publica‘s Mick Dumke and Chicago Magazine‘s Carol Felsenthal join Justin to recap all the stories making news this week including the school shooting in Florida, the shooting of Police Commander Paul Bauer, Speaker Madigan taking heat over a sexual harassment complaint made against a top political aide, another alleged affair by President Trump, Governor Rauner‘s budget proposal, the Cubs signing Yu Darvish, the White Sox coming to WGN Radio, the P.F. Chang’s/PyeongChang blunder, and Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux announcing they are separating.

