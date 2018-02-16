× The Carry Out 2-16-18: “While we are at it can we arrest people who start their Facebook posts with, ‘I usually don’t do long posts but…'”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include Robert Mueller indicting 13 Russian nationals over 2016 election interference, President Trump visiting with first responders in Florida after this week’s mass shooting, the Department of Justice ordering a review of FBI procedures after the bureau failed to investigate a tip about the suspected Florida shooter, Harvard students protesting Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Reader Executive Editor Mark Konkol coming under fire for an incendiary cover, Apple employees continually walking into glass walls, Anthony Rizzo addressing the Florida school shooting vigil, NBA All-Star weekend taking place this weekend and Jen and Justin breaking up.

