× Sports Central, 02.16.18: Loyola Hoops and Cactus League Baseball

Loyola University Baskeball coach, Porter Moser, joins Adam Hoge right as the show kicks off. Adam and Coach Moser talk about how the program has grown in recent years, the strong season they’re having, and what the team needs to do to make the NCAA Tournament. Kevin Powell dials in from the White Sox radio booth at Camelback Ranch in Arizona. Later on, Adam checks in with Sam Panayotovich of the Vegas Sports & Information Network to talk about the projected win totals for both the Cubs and White Sox.

Sports Central streams weekdays from 1pm to 2pm on WGNradio.com and the WGN Radio app.