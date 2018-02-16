× White Sox Players React to Parkland Shooting – “Obviously, something needs to change.”

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Anthony Rizzo has returned to his hometown of Parkland, Fla., offering support to the many grieving over Wednesday’s mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

He had this to say Thursday night at a vigil for the victims: “I went to Stoneman Douglas. I grew up in Stoneman Douglas. I played on those fields. I went to those classes. I studied in those classrooms, the same school we saw on video for all the wrong reasons.”

In Glendale, White Sox players reacted to the tragedy. Top catching prospect Zack Collins lives about 20 minutes from Parkland.

“A bunch of my friends know a bunch of the victims,” Collins said. “It’s just sad that kids can’t go to school and feel safe nowadays. Obviously, some sort of change needs to happen. I have a sister who’s a freshman in high school.

“It’s crazy to know that some kids were put in that position. Now they’re going to think about that every time they go to school. It’s scary. A couple of my friends played baseball there and their friends were a couple of the victims. It’s just sad.”

Shortstop Tim Anderson, who’s best friend was shot and killed in a Tuscaloosa, Ala., parking lot last year, offered his support to Rizzo.

“You hate to hear stories like that. Prayers are sent from me to him and to the people (in Parkland). You hate to see things like that happen. Just got to keep praying everyday – stay on the right track and stay focused.”

Kevin Powell covers Chicago baseball for WGN Radio and anchors sports on The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes, M-F/3-7p. Follow on twitter @kpowell720