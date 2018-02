Cheers to Harry Caray in this world….and beyond! On Thursday, February 15, 2018, fans around the world came together to toast and pay tribute to the legendary broadcaster. This year’s theme was “Space, The Infinite Frontier” in honor of the space movies like Armageddon, Star Trek and Deep Impact that dominated the box office in 1998. The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes broadcast live from Harry Caray’s Italian Steakhouse on Kinzie, the Toast headquarters.