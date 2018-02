× Ilyce Glink: What to look for when buying your first home

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by real estate & financial wellness expert, Ilyce Glink. They talk about why Chicago’s housing prices have soared over the past 12 months, her latest book, “100 Questions Every First-Time Home Buyer Should Ask, 4th edition”, and much more.

