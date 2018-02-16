× How folk duo First Aid Kit rebelled against their parents by playing soft music

Klara and Johanna Söderberg from the Swedish folk duo First Aid Kit join Justin to talk about their careers, the memories of playing in Chicago, how growing up in a musical family informed the music they play, what it was like being immersed in music from such an early age, how their sound has evolved through the years, the process of recording their latest record, “Ruins” and how special it is to be able to play music together.

