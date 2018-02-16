× Elmwood Park Mayor Angelo “Skip” Saviano

Elmwood Park Mayor Angelo “Skip” Saviano stopped by the Steve Cochran Show with some amazing food that will be featured at the first ever Elmwood Park Restaurant Week.

Elmwood Park has a history as a go-to dining destination, especially for those looking for good, authentic Italian dishes. Over the past few years, additional cuisines have joined the fray, such as Asian and Caribbean-inspired cooking. The Taste of Elmwood Park features local food and draws people from all over Chicago. Recently, the Village of Elmwood Park has committed to supporting their dining scene by developing additional parking on Restaurant Row, working closely with restaurant owners, and developing a Dine Elmwood Park video series on YouTube.