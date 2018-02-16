× Ed Farmer: “We’re looking at a great season of baseball this year”

White Sox’s announcer and a dear friend of the show, Ed Farmer, joins Bill and Wendy over the phone to talk about our new partnership with the Sox’s, spring training, and what we should expect from this upcoming season.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.