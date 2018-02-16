Former NASCAR race car driver Darrell Waltrip delivers the keynote address during the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington.. The annual event brings together U.S. and international leaders from different parties and religions for an hour devoted to faith. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Darrel Waltrip Previews the Daytona 500!
Former NASCAR race car driver Darrell Waltrip delivers the keynote address during the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington.. The annual event brings together U.S. and international leaders from different parties and religions for an hour devoted to faith. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)