Darrel Waltrip Previews the Daytona 500!

Posted 9:37 AM, February 16, 2018, by , Updated at 09:59AM, February 16, 2018

Former NASCAR race car driver Darrell Waltrip delivers the keynote address during the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington.. The annual event brings together U.S. and international leaders from different parties and religions for an hour devoted to faith. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The legendary Darrel Waltrip previews the Daytona 500 when he joins Dane Neal (in for Nick Digilio.)