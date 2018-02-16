× Dane Neal 02.16.18: Daytona 500, Pet Talk, Artist Lynn Matsouka

Dane Neal (in for Nick Digilio) kicks of the show talking about what’s on the program before welcoming the legendary Darrel Waltrip who previews the Daytona 500. Dino Tibieri then comes aboard and joins in on an interview with Blockbuster Blake Stubbs who reviews Black Panther.

Hour two features a few more minutes with Blake and then Dino describes his experience at the 20th annual Toast to Harry Caray. Dane and Dino then discuss new service animal flying rules, pets being allowed at Disney and Dane’s new guinea pig.

Hour three starts with an interview with Mike Joy who shares his thoughts on the 500 and other NASCAR stories. Finally, Dane and Dino welcome artist Lynn Matsouka who was the courtroom artist during the Watergate hearings, once was married to a Sumo wrestler and is now on a quest to get you drawing.