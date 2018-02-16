× Busy Beaver Button Co. President Christen Carter: “Expression and communication and community building is the core of what I think is really important in what buttons can offer to people”

Busy Beaver Button Co. President and Owner Christen Carter joins Justin to talk about her career, why she decided to make buttons, how she wanted to be part of the ’90’s DIY scene, how she learned how to make buttons, the moment she realized that the company was going to be a life pursuit, the Busy Beaver Button Museum, how she has managed the growth of the business, the most important aspect of the business to her and how the intimacy of wearing a button hasn’t been replaced.

