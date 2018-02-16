CHICAGO, IL - FEBRUARY 15: John Gibson #36 and Josh Manson #42 of the Anaheim Ducks celebrate a win as Brent Seabrook #7 of the Chicago Blackhawks
skates off the ice at the United Center on February 15, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. The Ducks defeated the Blackhawks 3-2. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Blackhawks Crazy: Hawks-Ducks Postgame Reaction
Chris Boden and Scott King share their postgame thoughts after the Blackhawks fall 3-2 to the Anaheim Ducks to extend their losing streak to 8 games. They address the confidence issues that come with struggling on this level, Duncan Keith and Brandon Saad finally snapping their scoreless droughts, and we hear from #2 in the Blackhawks dressing room as the team continues to look for answers.