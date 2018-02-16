× Bill and Wendy Full Show 2.16.18: Ed Farmer is awesome!

Today’s guests include Chicago White Sox’s announcer Ed Farmer, Curt Wagner, and Ilyce Glink. Bill and Wendy open the show with the one, the only, White Sox’s announcer Ed Farmer! Then, they talk about the 20 funniest Olympic names ever. After that, Curt Wagner joins the show to discuss the latest in TV news and real estate & financial wellness expert Illyce Glink gives some tips on what to avoid when purchasing your first home.

