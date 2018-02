× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 2.16.18: It’s always sunny

On today’s bonus hour, Bill and Wendy talk about someone they haven’t thought about in a while. Can you guess who? We will give you a hint.. the last name is DeVito. They also talk about Robert Muller’s indictment of Russian nationals, the Flordia school shooting, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.