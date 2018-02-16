Family and friends console each other as they attend a funeral service for Alyssa Alhadeff at the Star of David Funeral Chapel in North Lauderdale, Fla., Friday, Feb. 16, 2018. Nikolas Cruz, a former student, was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder on Thursday. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
ABC News Correspondent Ryan Burrow from Florida memorial services
Ryan attends and describes the scenes at the memorial services for Florida students killed in Wednesday’s shooting. Alyssa Alhadeff, 14, and Meadow Pollack, 18, were the first to be laid to rest.