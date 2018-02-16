× A Look At The Diversity In The Academy Awards, White Sox History Lesson With Kevin Powell, and A Conversation About Gun Control | Full Show (Feb 15th)

Tonight on Pretty Late! (Feb 15th) Chicago Tribune Political Cartoonist, Scott Stantis rides side car as we continue our conversation about WGN Radio’s new partnership with the Chicago White Sox. We call up WGN’s Sports Anchor Kevin Powell who gives us a run down on what the new season has to offer and the differing aspects of the team. Then, we take a look at a history of diversity or, ‘non diversity’ in the Academy Awards with Miguel Garcia from Avya. And we engage in a listener based conversation about the recent tragic events in Florida. What steps should we take to end this terribly sad debate over gun control?

Listen to the full podcast right here:

