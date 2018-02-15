× Wintrust Business Lunch 2/15/18: Family Home Building, Are We Close To 5G? & Successful Workplace Women

Thinking of selling your home? Real Estate agencies could be pushing you in that direction due to the tight real estate market. Steve and Dennis Rodkin caught up on the latest stories from the market around the Chicagoland area. Roger Cheng shared the detail about the real economic impact behind delivery drones, and Ilyce Glink provided perspective on better paid, less stressed women in the work place could lead to further company success.